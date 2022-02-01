IMPACT Strategies Completes Two Projects at Fenton Logistics Park

IMPACT Strategies has completed two tenant finish projects at the Fenton Logistics Park in Fenton, Missouri. The first project is a 39,000 square-foot expansion for BASF; the second is a 2,100 square-foot tenant fit-out for Curology.

The BASF expansion utilized adjacent vacant space to add 18,000 square feet of general storage and 21,000 square feet of aerosol storage. The aerosol storage space required special fire rating requirements for two interior overhead doors and fire shutters, as well as 21,000 square feet of drop ceiling with hold down clips. In 2018, IMPACT Strategies completed its first project for BASF in the Logistics Park’s Building 3 – a 78,000 square-foot space for BASF’s agricultural services division.

The 2,100 square-foot Curology project added a break room, office, and restroom to the company’s existing space. In 2020, IMPACT completed a 1,400 square-foot expansion which included office space, a meeting room and breakroom in Building 2. This expansion enabled Curology to utilize 35,000 square feet of warehouse space for packaging.

“We’re extremely pleased to continue our work at the Fenton Logistics Park with these latest projects,” said Mark Hinrichs, President at IMPACT Strategies. “This rapidly expanding development is a boon to the local economy, adding jobs and opportunities. It’s exciting to be a part of that.”

The BASF and Curology projects were completed concurrently; construction started in August and was substantially complete by the end of November 2021.

IMPACT Strategies’ previously completed projects in the Logistics Park include projects for US Capital Development, Nexius, and Building 7, now an Amazon distribution center.

US Capital Development is the developer for the 295-acre Fenton Logistics Park, located off Interstate 44 just west of the I-44/I-270 interchange.

BASF is a German multinational company and the world’s largest producer of industrial chemicals. Curology creates customized prescription-based skincare products

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio. To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com.

