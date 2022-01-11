IMPACT Strategies Completing Renovations at Cincinnati Office Building

The firm occupies a suite on the first floor of the four-story Mill Valley III building.

IMPACT Strategies is completing renovations at the four-story Mill Valley III office building located at 2060 Reading Road in Cincinnati, Ohio, at the intersection of Reading & Dorchester. The firm occupies a suite on the first floor of the building.

The renovations include the building’s 800 square foot main lobby and a 6,700 square foot suite on the third floor. The lobby will receive new tile floors, tile accent walls, fresh paint, new lighting, and new carpeting on the stairs. The third-floor space will receive new ceiling tiles, new lighting, fresh paint, new flooring, remodeled restrooms, and a new break room with new casework, flooring, appliances, and lighting. The third-floor suite was previously occupied by Hubbard Cincinnati; the new tenant is Government Acquisitions.

“We’re excited to be assisting with renovations to this wonderful building,” said Patrick Mason, Market Leader | Project Director at IMPACT Strategies. “The building has so much to offer, with easy access to interstates and beautiful views of downtown Cincinnati. We’re looking forward to continuing to grow in this location and to serve as a trusted partner to all of our Cincinnati clients.”

IMPACT Strategies began work on the $600K project November 1; it is expected to be complete by the end of January 2022.

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio.

