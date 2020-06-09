IMPACT Strategies Continues String of Developments for St. Clair County Fairview Heights, IL

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. is providing Construction Management services on several projects for St. Clair County. Construction has been deemed as an essential industry during the COVID-19 pandemic and many of IMPACT Strategies’ projects are crucial components to infrastructure of our communities.

Among these developments is the recently completed 2,200 square-foot tenant finish for CareHere; a medical facility now located in the Annex building at 19 Public Square in Belleville, IL. CareHere is projected to save St. Clair County millions of dollars in healthcare costs and will now serve as the primary healthcare provider for county employees.

IMPACT Strategies is also nearing the completion of a large parking lot expansion for MidAmerica Airport (MAA) in Mascoutah, IL. This project entailed expanding the current parking lot by approximately 560 spaces increasing its total capacity to approximately 1,815 spaces, and adding a new rental car lot that includes 140 spaces. Thouvenot, Wade & Moerchen, Inc. (TWM) provided civil engineering services for this project, which is set to wrap up in June.

Construction is underway for St. Clair County Transit District’s (SCCTD) Alternative Transportation System (ATS). This vital service offers transportation options to seniors and individuals with disabilities. Three tenant spaces occupied by the SCCTD will be remodeled for more efficient operations. The first renovation will take place at the MetroLink Station on Sheel Street in Belleville, IL. A complete transformation of the 1,927 square foot space will include into a new open floorplan training facility. This space will also receive upgraded restrooms, automatic entry doors, and the addition of a break room.

The second renovation is a 1,725 square-foot space located on the 2nd floor at the Metro garage on 47th Street in East Saint Louis, IL. The existing open floor plan will receive an overdue upgrade with new, state-of-the-art, enclosed workstations, and a large central open area for collaborative meetings.

The third space is home to the Bi-State/Metro Credit Union and is also located in the 47th Street, East St. Louis building. This renovation will include the transformation of 1,427 square-feet into the new Administrative & Operations office. This interior remodel will offer a private office for the SCCTD Operations Manager, open workspace for additional operations support, a breakroom, and a new pass-through, walk-up counter at the entrance. IMPACT Strategies is working with architects at The Farnsworth Group on this project which will be completed in phases to allow the ATS operations to move seamlessly into their newly renovated spaces without disrupting their current operations and services.

IMPACT Strategies IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets. To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com or call 618-394-8400 or 314-646-8400.