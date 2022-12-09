IMPACT Strategies’ Derek Schaefer Earns National Design-Build Certification

Schaefer joins a growing industry of Design-Build professionals redefining how America builds.

Derek Schaefer, pre-construction manager at IMPACT Strategies has successfully completed the Design-Build Institute of America’s comprehensive education and certification testing program to achieve the design-build industry’s highest designation as a nationally certified Design-Build Professional®. Two to six years of substantial, documented direct project experiences in design-build project delivery experience is an additional prerequisite for Designated Design-Build Professional® certification.

Schaefer has always favored design-build, which is what led to him seeking the certification. “I’ve been working in pre-construction for almost a decade. I can truly say that we’re passionate about this building method at IMPACT and highly encourage it when it’s the right fit for the owner and project. With our early involvement and acceptance of total design and construction accountability, all the typical processes, communication and team engagement become streamlined – allowing us to manage and influence design, budget and schedule, upfront.” said Schaefer.

DBIA Certification is the nation’s only measurable standard of an individual’s knowledge of the Design-Build Done Right® principles vital to successful project delivery. By completing these requirements, which touch on all aspects of design-build, candidates earn the right to display “DBIA” after their names, identifying them as experienced design-build professionals. Maintaining the credential requires a minimum of 24 hours of continuing education credit every two years.

“DBIA’s Designated Design-Build Professional™ certification program has grown exponentially over the years mirroring the growth of the entire the design-build industry. In fact, many public and private owner solicitations now expressly encourage the inclusion of team members with DBIA® Certification in their expanding number of design-build projects. DBIA is proud to offer the industry’s gold standard in education and to continue to certify record numbers of dedicated design-build professionals each year.” said Lisa Washington, DBIA Executive Director/CEO.

"IMPACT Strategies is committed to continually investing in our employees' training and education in order to bring ever-better service to our valued clients," said Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT. "Derek's newly acquired DBIA certification is a testament to his dedication to both our team and to our clients. We look forward to seeing him implement his new skills and knowledge as we continue to enhance our expertise in design-build delivery."

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio. To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com.