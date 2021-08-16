IMPACT Strategies Expands Office Support Team

IMPACT Strategies recently expanded their team with the addition of Ermin Velagic as a Computer Support Specialist and Derek Hinrichs as a Senior Accountant.

Ermin Velagic

Ermin Velagic received an Associate’s of Science in Information Technology from Ranken Technical College and holds several technical certifications and designations. He was previously an Associate Service Center Technician for TekSystems and assigned to Mercy Hospital. Velagic is a resident of St. Louis, MO.

Derek Hinrichs

Derek Hinrichs graduated with a Master in Accountancy from The University of Missouri and is a Certified Public Accountant. Before this position, Hinrichs worked 10-plus years for a public accounting firm where he was a tax manager and consultant. Hinrichs is a resident of Webster Groves, MO.

Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT Strategies, said, “Ermin and Derek are essential additions to our team. IMPACT has always been committed providing excellence to our clients through a strong Team of professionals at every level of our company.”

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Illinois, Missouri, and Ohio. To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com.

