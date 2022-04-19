IMPACT Strategies Frank Malone Awarded GC Field Employee of the Year by ASA Midwest Council

IMPACT Strategies General Superintendent Frank Malone Awarded GC Field Employee of the Year by ASA Midwest Council Fairview Heights, IL – April 18, 2022 IMPACT Strategies is proud to announce that General Superintendent Frank Malone received the American Subcontractors Association (ASA) Midwest Council’s GC Field Employee of the Year award at the Council’s Neon Awards Gala, held April 9 at the Four Seasons Hotel in St. Louis.

ASA members nominated and cast votes for the award. The GC Field Employee of the Year award goes to the field employee that consistently goes above and beyond, fostering strong relationships and creating successful partnerships between subcontractor and general contractor.

Frank demonstrates excellence through his ability to genuinely connect with both subcontractors, tradesmen, and clients. He has an effective and contagious work ethic that unites his team and demonstrates strong character.

Frank Malone has more than 22 years of experience in the construction industry. He joined IMPACT Strategies in 2016 as a superintendent and has been a valued team member on several of the firm’s local projects including Hofbräuhaus St. Louis–Belleville, Ameren IL operation centers, Covenant House Missouri, Altair at the Heights in Richmond Heights, and 2200 LaSalle at the Edge in Lafayette Square. Malone was promoted to General Superintendent in 2021.

“I am so honored and humbled by this award. I am blessed to be surrounded by so many amazing and supportive people in my personal life and at work. I couldn’t ask for a better work family than the IMPACT Strategies Team and the incredible subcontractors we work with day in and day out; they make my job easy.” said Frank Malone upon receiving his award.

IMPACT was also nominated for 2022 GC of the Year in recognition of their bid ethics practices, equitable contract/purchase order provisions, safety policy and practices, payment practices, jobsite supervision, scheduling coordination, subcontractor/vendor relations, and administrative procedures. Media Contact: Stephanie Sullivan, IMPACT Strategies 618-394-8400 ssullivan@BuildwithImpact.com

“It is most gratifying to be recognized by the ASA as a company committed to strong partnerships. said Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT Strategies. It is also a great honor to see one of our highly committed individual team members being recognized for their leadership and commitment to our values of honesty and fairness.”

The ASA Midwest Council is a construction trade association of specialty contractors and suppliers serving the construction industry and the community. Their purpose is to improve the construction process through education, advocacy, and collaboration. The annual awards gala highlights the best of the best in the St. Louis construction industry and honors outstanding performance.

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio. To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com.

