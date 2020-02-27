IMPACT Strategies Helps Crossroads Centre Roll Into 2020

IMPACT Strategies recently gave a popular Fairview Heights shopping center an all new exterior façade. Crossroads Centre is home to Dollar Tree, Big Lots, T.J. Maxx, Sky Zone Trampoline Park, Plato’s Closet, Ruler Foods, and several other retailers who received a fresh look just in time for the new year. IMPACT worked with Northeast Capital Group who purchased the property in 2018.

The renovations included repairs to the parking lot, and sidewalks, enhanced site lighting, an updated pylon sign, and new fabric canopies. The updates have refreshed the space and brought new life to this busy shopping center. IMPACT Strategies also installed a new water feature which was incorporated into the retention pond along Lincoln Trail.

Paul Ellis, Director of Economic Development for Fairview Heights said “This project was extremely well done by IMPACT Strategies. They always meet or exceed the requirements set by the city of Fairview Heights. IMPACT managed to pull off a beautiful, head turning result on a minimal budget. We hope that the renovations IMPACT Strategies completed at Crossroads Centre have set an example for future shopping center renovations.”

The shopping center’s day-to-day business was uninterrupted during the construction process. Now that the renovations are complete, Crossroads Centre is one of the brightest and most attractive shopping centers in Fairview Heights. IMPACT Strategies worked with the design team at Phase Zero Design on this project.

