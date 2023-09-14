IMPACT Strategies Makes Significant Progress on The Rehabilitation Institute of Town & Country

The Rehabilitation Institute of Town & Country has made some rapid advances with IMPACT Strategies, Inc. at the helm as the construction manager. With the foresight of utilizing prefabricated exterior wall panels, the entire perimeter wall system was erected in nine working days allowing for the roof to be completed in two weeks following the wall erection process. The building will soon be fully secure and weather- tight.

Under the design guidance of Gresham Smith, the one-story building will contain 47,000 square feet of acute rehabilitation care with forty private inpatient rooms, a kitchen, dining room, exercise room, pharmacy, therapy gym, dialysis room, and therapy courtyard.

This rehab hospital will be an expansion of the current strategic partnership between Encompass Health Corp. and BJC HealthCare, which already includes three hospitals known as The Rehabilitation Institute of St. Louis, The Rehabilitation Institute of Southern Illinois and The Rehabilitation Institute of St. Louis located in St. Peters. IMPACT Strategies previously completed the facility in 2021 for Encompass Health and BJC HealthCare located Shiloh, IL. The new hospital in Town and Country is expected to begin accepting patients in 2024 as they will be offering comprehensive rehabilitation services including physical, occupational and speech therapies.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Encompass Health and BJC HealthCare on our second rehab hospital for them,” said Mark Hinrichs, President of IMPACT Strategies. “Leveraging innovation through prefabrication and modularization technologies has provided great efficiencies in our construction schedule along with enhanced quality control and on-site safety of our trades men and women.

About IMPACT Strategies

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio.

To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com.

About BJC HealthCare

BJC HealthCare is one of the largest nonprofit health care organizations in the United States, delivering services to residents primarily in the greater St. Louis, southern Illinois and southeast Missouri regions. Serving the health care needs of urban, suburban and rural communities, BJC includes 14 hospitals and multiple health service organizations plus a relationship with Encompass Health which provides rehabilitation services throughout the system’s service region. Services include inpatient and outpatient care, primary care, community health and wellness, workplace health, home health, community mental health, rehabilitation, long-term care, and hospice. BJC’s nationally recognized academic hospitals, Barnes-Jewish and St. Louis Children’s hospitals are affiliated with Washington University School of Medicine. To learn more visit, bjc.org.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 150 hospitals in 35 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For and Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare. To learn more, visit encompasshealth.com.