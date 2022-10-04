IMPACT Strategies’ Making an IMPACT Foundation Awards Inaugural Scholarship

Thomas Logan of Western Kentucky University selected as first recipient.

The Making an IMPACT Foundation, established in 2021 by IMPACT Strategies of Fairview Heights, IL, has awarded its inaugural scholarship.

The Foundation supports the local community with an emphasis on assisting non-profit organizations that focus on equipping and improving people’s lives. They concentrate on aiding four main groups: Community, Healthcare, Education, and Children, which are also known as their Pillars of Support. The Making an IMPACT Foundation’s mission is to support and engage employees of the IMPACT Strategies team to embrace the community and others by investing their time, talent, and resources.

The scholarship program is open to anyone who is currently an intern with IMPACT Strategies. Candidates must complete an application and submit an original essay. Thomas Logan, a rising senior at Western Kentucky University, was selected as the scholarship’s first recipient.

Logan was a summer intern for IMPACT Strategies, where he worked at their Fenton Logistics Park jobsite, gaining hands-on experience as a project engineer. Upon completing the internship, Logan was awarded a $2,000 scholarship to be used towards his next semester’s expenses.

IMPACT Strategies focuses most of their recruiting efforts towards partnering with local colleges and universities that have construction management programs. They recently expanded this to include more Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) throughout the Midwest. Recruiting for its 2023 internship program is now underway.

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio.

Share this: Tweet



