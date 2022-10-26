IMPACT Strategies’ Making an IMPACT Foundation Holds First Annual Sporting Clay Classic

The Making an IMPACT Foundation, a charitable foundation established by IMPACT Strategies of Fairview Heights, IL, held its first annual Sporting Clay Classic on September 30.

The event, held at the St. Louis Skeet & Trap Club in Pacific, MO, raised more than $20,000 for the Foundation. Attendees enjoyed a luncheon and several competitive sporting clay events, followed by a happy hour and awards ceremony honoring the winners.

IMPACT Strategies Foundation Committee Chair Mike Michael said, “We want to thank everyone who attended the Foundation’s first annual Sporting Clay Classic. We had a wonderful turnout of folks whose contribution and participation allows the Foundation to continue its important work in the local community.”

The Making an IMPACT Foundation supports the local community with a focus on four Pillars of Support: Community, Healthcare, Education, and Children. The Foundation’s mission is to support and engage employees of the IMPACT Strategies team to embrace the community and others by investing their time, talent, and resources.

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio. To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com.

