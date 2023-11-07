IMPACT Strategies’ Making an IMPACT Foundation Holds Second Annual Sporting Clay Classic

The Making an IMPACT Foundation, a charitable foundation established by IMPACT Strategies of Fairview Heights, IL, held its second annual Sporting Clay Classic earlier this fall.

The event was held at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta, IL. All proceeds were donated to Hoyleton Youth & Family Services for their Home for Healing Capital Campaign. Attendees enjoyed a luncheon and several competitive sporting clay events, followed by a happy hour and awards ceremony honoring the winners.

The Making an IMPACT Foundation supports the local community with a focus on four Pillars of Support: Community, Healthcare, Education, and Children. The Foundation works to add value through charitable donations, volunteer service projects, and lasting partnerships. Our mission is to support and engage employees of the IMPACT Strategies team to embrace the community and others by investing their time, talent, and resources.

IMPACT Strategies Foundation Committee Chair Mike Michael said, “We want to thank everyone who attended and sponsored the Foundation’s second annual Sporting Clay Classic. We had a wonderful turnout of folks whose contribution and participation allows the Foundation to continue its important work in the local community.”

About IMPACT Strategies

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio.

To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com.

About Hoyleton Youth and Family Services

Hoyleton Youth and Family Services is the largest service provider in southern Illinois for children in foster care who also suffer developmental and intellectual delays. Hoyleton Youth and Family Services has been part of the Hoyleton community for over 128 years. In 1895 the Zion Evangelical Church was deeded property and partnered with a newly formed Orphan’s Home Association to create Hoyleton’s Orphan’s Home in the building on campus that functions as our administration building today. Restoring families, preparing young adults to make positive life decisions, helping parents and guardians be better parents, and providing wellness education are some of the ways we’re working to build stronger communities.

To learn more visit Hoyleton.org.