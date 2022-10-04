IMPACT Strategies’ Patrick Mason Completes FMI’s Project Manager Academy

Patrick Mason, Market Leader and Project Director at IMPACT Strategies OKI Regional office, recently completed the Project Manager Academy through Fails Management Institute (FMI).

The four-day intensive training held in Raleigh, NC covered four core themes:

• Developing profitable customer relationships

• Creating powerful, integrated project teams

• Understanding financial control of projects

• Planning projects for profits and customer satisfaction

The curriculum also included topics such as project planning, customer-focused construction, field productivity, and ethics and integrity. Throughout the program, attendees engaged with their peers across the industry, learning new methodologies and best practices.

Mason said, “This program gave me an even greater understanding of the challenges and mindset of a business owner – knowledge that will allow me to grow my leadership skills in service of our clients.”

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio.

Share this: Tweet



