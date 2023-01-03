IMPACT Strategies Promotes Derek Hinrichs to Controller

IMPACT Strategies announces the promotion of Derek Hinrichs from Senior Accountant to Controller. Hinrichs holds a master in accountancy degree from the University of Missouri and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Prior to joining IMPACT Strategies in 2021, Hinrichs spent more than ten years at a public accounting firm where he was a tax manager and consultant.

His role as Controller involves a wide range of critical responsibilities in support of the company’s growth strategies. Hinrichs will oversee all financial functions of the business involved in the accounting process, including accounts receivable, accounts payable, payroll, budgeting, forecasting, and compliance.

IMPACT Strategies President Mark Hinrichs said, “We are excited to see Derek move into a key leadership position for the company as the head of our accounting team. He has demonstrated outstanding collaboration with our entire team, and we look forward to his contributions in the future.”

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio. To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com.