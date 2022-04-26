IMPACT Strategies Receives City of Fairview Heights Economic Impact Award

Firm is one of three recipients of the award through the Fairview Heights Business Alliance Commission.

IMPACT Strategies is proud to announce the firm has received the Economic Impact Award from the City of Fairview Heights and the Fairview Heights Business Alliance Commission (BAC). The firm is one of three local recipients of the award.

The inaugural award recognizes local businesses that have made exemplary contributions to the economic health of the community. E Brown Bakery and Tree of Life Childcare Center were also recognized.

IMPACT Strategies was recognized for their efforts in mentoring new business startups, as well as proactively utilizing minority subcontractors on local projects.

In addition to the firm’s contributions, the award also recognizes the efforts of IMPACT Strategies president, Mark Hinrichs. Hinrichs has been a leader in the formation of the Career Pathways of Southern Illinois program, which is a construction workforce development organization focused on the outreach and recruiting of women and minority candidates into pre-apprenticeship training. Hinrichs also serves as an advisor to the Metro East Business Incubator, which provides educational support and mentorship to local entrepreneurs.

“IMPACT Strategies is honored to be selected for this award. Our contributions to the community do not end with the projects that we build – we are proud to be recognized for the countless volunteer hours our team has contributed, as well as our diversity initiatives and our involvement in local business incubators,” said firm president, Mark Hinrichs. “We are committed to working toward the betterment and continued growth of the community we call home.”

