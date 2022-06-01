IMPACT Strategies Recognized for Diversity Initiatives

Firm named one of Ameren’s top prime suppliers in diverse business spending.

IMPACT Strategies was recently recognized by Ameren as a top supplier partner in diverse business spending. Ameren recognized firms reporting greater than 25% of total expenditures with diverse suppliers. IMPACT Strategies was one of twelve area firms named to this list.

This recognition comes as IMPACT Strategies boosts its efforts to build sustainable MBE/WBE partnerships throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area. To that end, the firm is proactively building strategic relationships with qualified, established MBE/WBE firms, and hosting meet-and-greet events to assist them in forging relationships with other established majority firms.

IMPACT Strategies has also hosted outreach/workshop mentoring and entrepreneurial programs in cooperation with the Illinois Office of Minority Economic Empowerment along with officials of the Illinois Small Business Development Council for the Metro East. The firm is also actively developing relationships with qualified subcontractors through its involvement with the Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Women in Construction.

Additionally, the firm sponsors scholarships through local NAACP chapters that support youth interested in careers in construction.

“Our commitment to inclusion and diversity in our industry has acutely grown over the past five years as we push to become more responsible to our clients and to the communities we serve,” said IMPACT Strategies Director of Diversity, Michael Holmes. “The future of the construction industry continues to be challenged to grow and develop a new workforce. We have an opportunity and a duty to develop programs that attract women, minorities, and veterans to careers in our industry.”

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio. To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com.

