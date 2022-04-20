IMPACT Strategies to Construct Two New Buildings at Fenton Logistics Park

The buildings mark the firm’s 7th project at the park.

U.S. Capital Development (USCD), the developer behind Fenton Logistics Park, has awarded IMPACT Strategies the construction of two new buildings at the park, located along Interstate 44 near the I-270 interchange in Fenton, Missouri. The two spec warehouse buildings, known as Buildings 6A and 6B, will be constructed simultaneously. IMPACT Strategies will serve as the construction manager.

Building 6A is 125,000 square feet; 6B is slightly larger at 160,000 square feet. Both will be Class A industrial buildings comprised of concrete and steel construction. In addition to managing the building construction, IMPACT’s responsibilities include site development for earthwork, utilities, parking lots, landscaping, and more. The buildings are scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

IMPACT Strategies project manager Travis Schwartz said, “We are thrilled to once again be working with the team at U.S. Capital Development on these latest additions to Fenton Logistics Park. USCD continues to bring businesses and jobs to the area, and the IMPACT team is excited to be a part of that growth.”

The redevelopment of the former Chrysler Plant reflects a transformation of a brownfield site into a state-of-the-art industrial and commercial development. Upon completion, the Fenton Logistics Park will total more than 2.5 million square feet of development with a value in excess of $250 million.

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets from its offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Ohio. To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com.

