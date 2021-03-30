IMPACT Strategies Wraps Up Repairs on St. Clair County Parking Garage

IMPACT Strategies recently completed major repair work and aesthetic updates on the St. Clair County Parking Garage in Belleville, IL. The parking garage’s interior and exterior got a facelift— fresh coats of paint, new traffic markings, and asphalt improvements. The six-story structure’s masonry underwent extensive cleaning and resealing.

The over 35-year-old building received a new 2-inch topping slab and traffic coating on the 6th floor. Beyond structural and visual updates, new security improvements were also made, including new security doors and fencing.

IMPACT Strategies completed the work in under 5 months and ahead of schedule. The project team included structural engineers from ASDG, LLC, and the architectural team from Farnsworth Group, Inc. This is one of many project IMPACT Strategies has led for St. Clair County– providing expertise, accountability, and collaborative leadership for the betterment of the community.

