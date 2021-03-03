In Memoriam: Donald C. Grant, Chairman of Grant Masonry Contracting Company

Donald C. Grant, a loving husband to his wife Marlene for 65 years, and a role model to his five sons and their families passed away on Feb. 24, 2021.

Mr. Grant was a proud member of three Hall’s of Fame; his alma mater, Christian Brothers College High School, and of St. John Vianney High School, and Mason Contractor’s Association of America. Don held a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Washington University in St. Louis, and was a registered Professional Engineer in the State of Missouri.

Don was a second generation Mason Contractor, and worked alongside his sons during the third generation. His father Harry started the business in 1946, seventy-five years ago. As a St. Louis native and Contractor, Don was especially proud of our city and it’s many beautiful and historic buildings.

Don gave to the masonry industry in every respect. He is a Past President of both the Mason Contractors Association of St. Louis, and the Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA). Don served as Chairman of the Masonry Institute of St. Louis for 12 years. Don was a recipient of numerous awards including the Lead Man Award from the MCAA for his service and dedication to the Masonry Industry, and he is a Legacy Award winner from the American Subcontractors Association-Midwest Council.

Don was a member and presided on boards for the Engineers’ Club of St. Louis, National Society of Professional Engineers, Midwest Masonry Research Foundation, American Society of Civil Engineers, and The Masonry Society. Don was a Trustee for many years for the Bricklayers’ Local #1 Pension and Welfare Trusts, Apprenticeship Trust, Vacation Fringe Trust, Arbitration Board, and the Eastern Missouri Laborers’ Pension and Welfare Funds. Don was a charitable man who generously supported his parish, high school and college connections, as well as Peter & Paul Community Services, and the MUNY of St. Louis.