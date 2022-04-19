Industry Confronts Labor Crisis with Expanded Training

April 20 Build My Future Interactive Event to Showcase Skills/Jobs/Training in Industry

Missouri’s construction industry has a lot of great momentum and positive headwinds behind it. On April 15 the AGC of America reported that Missouri’s March 2022 construction, mining & logging employment of 140,300 has surpassed levels from February 2020 by 11,300 jobs, an 8.8 percent increase over the past 25 months: State Empl 2022_March_Alpha_25.pdf (agc.org)

In 2018 the Missouri Economic Research and Development Center projected employment in Missouri’s construction industry to grow from 122,687 in 2018 to 131,154 by 2028. March 2022 employment of 140,300 has already smashed through those projections and growth in some segments of the sector, i.e. utility system construction, is projected as high as 21.6 percent.

Other compelling reasons the industry is attracting workers include:

Excellent pay. Construction jobs pay well. In Missouri, five out of the five most numerous construction occupations had higher median pay than the median for all employees in the state in 2019. (Half of workers earn more than the median; half earn less.) See AGC of America’s Missouri fact sheet for sample median wages:

Construction Training. Missouri offers a variety of craft/trade training programs including exceptional union apprenticeship programs, technical schools, junior college, industry-sponsored trade courses and some of the top post-secondary engineering programs in the nation. https://www.agcmo.org/WCM/Career%20Development/WCM/Nav_Items/Education_Workforce/Education_LANDING_PAGE.aspx?hkey=a70fe0a4-a854-4dbb-869f-f4297aa0069c

However, these positive headwinds could be significantly slowed by a lack of qualified workers and supply chain woes currently confronting contractors. In its Annual Workforce survey, Associated General Contractors of America (AGCA) reports that 95% of Missouri contractors have unfilled open craft positions and 71% have unfilled salary positions, mirroring statistics nationwide:

The industry is pulling out all stops to attract workers. On Wed., April 20 Build My Future® STL will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the St. Charles Family Arena. (Ribbon-cutting will take place at 8:30 a.m.) The event will include hands-on exhibits and virtual reality simulations by nearly 60 local organizations that specialize in architecture, construction, bricklaying, heavy equipment, tile laying, welding, and more. The Home Builders Association of St. Louis & Eastern Missouri and the Francis Howell School District are co-chairs of the event planning committee, with support from the organizations on the attached page. The high school students also will receive t-shirts, safety gear and a quick overview of safety protocols. For updates/photos, visit: www.buildmyfuturestl.com or https://www.facebook.com/BuildMyFutureSTL/.

This event is the second of five Build My Future events scheduled throughout Missouri in 2022 – all designed to introduce the next generation to the construction industry. A Build My Future event was held in Springfield, MO on April 13, followed up by the April 20th Build My Future STL in St. Charles. Future events include: Macon (Sept. 21); Sikeston (Oct. 5); and Jefferson City (Oct. 18). For information on future Build My Future events, contact Charlyce Ruth at 417.425.3390 (cell) cruth@agcmo.org (NOTE: All vendor, volunteer and student registrations are complete for April 20 and the event is SOLD OUT.)

The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) represents the united voice of the construction industry throughout the state of Missouri. AGC of Missouri represents nearly 550 commercial, industrial, highway, transportation, and utility infrastructure contractors, industry partners and related firms in 110 counties across the state of Missouri. AGCMO operates offices in St. Louis, Jefferson City and Springfield. Visit: www.agcmo.org.

Build My Future® STL Committee • Associated General Contractors of Missouri • City of St. Charles School District • Construction Forum • Economic Development Council of St. Charles County • Fort Zumwalt School District • Francis Howell School District • Greater St. Charles County Chamber of Commerce • Home Builders Association of St. Louis & Eastern Missouri • Lewis & Clark Career Center • Mid America Carpenters Regional Council • Minuteman Press • Missouri and Kansas Laborers District Council • Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development • Northeast Missouri Workforce Development Board • Orchard Farm School District • Sellenriek Construction • St. Charles County Center for Advanced Professional Studies • St. Charles County Community College • St. Charles County Department of Workforce & Business Development • Troy School District • Vision Leadership • Warren County School District • Wentzville School District • Winfield School District • Wright City School District Schools Participating in Build My Future® STL • Benedicite Education • Bowling Green High School • Fort Zumwalt East High School • Fort Zumwalt North High School • Fort Zumwalt South High School • Francis Howell High School • Francis Howell Central • Francis Howell North • Francis Howell Union High School • Hazelwood Opportunity Center • Holt High School • Hope High • Innovation High School at Cool Valley • Jennings Senior High School • Lewis and Clark Community College • Liberty High School • Mehlville and Oakville High Schools • North Point High School • North Technical High School • Orchard Farm High School • Pacific High School • Pattonville High School • St. Charles West High School • St. Dominic High School • South Technical High School • Troy Buchanan High School • St. Dominic High School • Timberland High School • Winfield High School • Washington High School/Four Rivers Career Center • Wright City High School Build My Future® STL Exhibitors & Sponsors • ABC Supply Co. Inc. • Associated General Contractors of Missouri Education Foundation • Alberici Construction • American Welding Academy • Boone Center Inc. • Bommarito Construction • Bricklayers Local #1 JATC • Brinkmann Constructors • Builder’s Bloc • Carpenter’s Joint Training Facility • Ceco Concrete Construction, LLC • Construction Career Development Initiative • City of O’Fallon Public Works • Civil Design, Inc. • Consort Homes • Cool Touch Graphics • D&L Painting and Drywall • Dierbergs • Elite Mechanical • Fabick • Ferguson Enterprises • Francis Howell School District • Fischer & Frichtel Carpentry Specialties • Frisella Nursery • FTI Midwest • Green Street Building Group • Guarantee Electrical Company • Home Builders Association of St. Louis & Eastern Missouri • Independent Electrical Contractors of Greater St. Louis • John Bender, Inc. • Johnstone Supply • Kienstra Concrete • Laborers’ Local 660 • Local #18 Tile, Marble, Terrazzo • LSL Finishings • McBride Homes • McCarthy Building Companies • Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council • Midwest Safety Supplier • Millstone Weber LLC • Missouri State University – College of Business • MODOT • Murphy Company • National Association of Women in Construction • Negwer • Operating Engineers Local 513 Training • OSHA St. Louis • Paric • Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 • Progress 64 West • QuesTec Mechanical • Ranken Technical College • Reed Electric • S.M. Wilson & Co. • ScholarPath • Scott Lee Guttering • Sellenriek • Sheet Metal Workers Local 36 • Spire • St. Charles Community College • St. Charles Regional Chamber of Commerce • St. Louis Cement Masons Joint Apprenticeship Program • St. Louis Electrical Industry Training Center • St. Louis Job Corps • STL Design and Build Home Services • T.R. Hughes • Tarlton Corporation • The Boeing Company • The Sound Room • TJ Wies Contracting • True Manufacturing • Two Alpha Construction • Universal Technical Institute • McKelvey Homes • Midas Construction • Midwest Insulation • Missouri American Water • Missouri Employers Mutual • Missouri Women in Trades • Metro Lighting/Electric Supply • Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District • Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council • UtiliSource • Wright Construction Services, Inc.

