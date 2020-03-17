Industry COVID-19 Cancellations & Postponed Events

St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers Annual Awards Gala

Given the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, we are postponing our Annual Awards Gala until August 2020. The Board made this decision last Friday prior to the latest announcement recommending to postpone or cancel and was hoping to have a new date before our announcement to postpone. We are working with the venue on a rescheduled date and will communicate the new date as soon as possible. We will have the ability to still honor all our award finalists and enjoy networking time with each other when it’s safe to do so.

If you have already purchased a ticket or table, we hope you will join us at the rescheduled date. We will hold all payments for the events for the postponed date. If you require a refund, please email us at info@slccc.net. As for future events, further communication will be sent. All committee meetings will be conducted over conference calls or cancelled. Please see specific communications for those meetings.

Thank you for your understanding and know your support for the SLCCC is very important to us! On behalf of our Board and Staff, be safe!

St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers Fundraiser Golf Tournament

As with many other events including our Gala, we have rescheduled our Golf Tournament to August 31st. It’s our hope this pandemic will be over and public safety and health restored. We also hope you will be able to join us on this new date!

UPCO Career Expo Scheduled for March 12th Cancelled

Due to the rising concerns over COVID-19 and the rapid developments that have occurred over the last 24 hours, we have made the difficult decision to cancel today’s Career Expo out of an abundance of caution.

We encourage anyone interested in applying for a job at The UP Companies to visit theupcompanies.com/careers to submit a resume online. Thank you for your understanding.