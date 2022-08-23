Industry Veterans Join Forces with Green Street Real Estate Ventures to Launch New Entertainment Vertical, Brick + Bev

Expanding their mission to make more possible, Green Street Real Estate Ventures (“Green Street”) has partnered with food and beverage entertainment experts, Jacob Miller and Chris Honstain, on the creation of Brick + Bev, a Green Street affiliate that will provide a super suite of services for the entertainment and hospitality industry.

Chris Honstain

Brick + Bev is an innovative new business model that will create incredible experiences by combining industry-altering entertainment and exceptional hospitality. Services include but are not limited to hospitality design, brand development, menu engineering, operations & systems development, strategic & event marketing, project management, event programming, activation planning, F&B development, talent sourcing, and more.

The Brick + Bev team is currently developing a regional, entertainment destination with six unique entertainment venues, all located within the Armory, an historical landmark in Midtown St. Louis. The first phase of the project will open in late 2022.

According to Miller, “Brick + Bev is here to do something different. The Armory is an incredible part of the history of St. Louis, and we are approaching it with a sincere commitment to the community. It will be the ultimate gathering and celebratory spot for all St. Louisans. We also have an ambitious expansion strategy for additional concepts in the region. Wait until you see what we have planned.”

"The Armory has a special place in my heart," said Phil Hulse, Green Street CEO and founder. "We purchased the building because of its historic significance and location. After several different directions and a global pandemic, we are thrilled to have found Jake, Chris, and their team to execute on what is the right path. We can't wait for people to experience the transformation made by Brick + Bev."

Miller, a 35-year veteran in the food, beverage, and entertainment industry, specializes in event activation and production, as well as large scale entertainment districts. He will serve as the company’s president.

Honstain, with a dynamic background both internationally and domestically, previously held executive positions with ABI and Caterpillar. He will serve as Brick + Bev’s vice president of operations.

Green Street Real Estate Ventures is an entrepreneurial, full-service real estate solutions provider. Green Street distinguishes itself through the application of sustainable design and building principles in the adaptive reuse of infill locations. With over 5 million square feet of development experience, Green Street utilizes its established experience to complete innovative real estate projects as an advisor, a developer, a builder and as a property owner. #makemorepossible. To learn more, visit www.greenstreetstl.com.

