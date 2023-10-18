Integrate Construction Partners Completes Second Metro MedSpa Location in Town and Country, MO

General contractor Integrate Construction Partners (Integrate) has completed construction of a second Metro MedSpa location in less than two years.

The boutique beauty spa opened its first location at 12608 Lamplighter Square Shopping Center in St. Louis County, MO in August 2021. Construction on its second, larger location at 971 Brittany Parkway Drive in Town and Country, MO was completed in September 2023; four and a half weeks ahead of schedule. Metro MedSpa hosted a grand opening for its second location on October 13.

Integrate has partnered on both tenant build-out projects with architectural firm Lawrence Group to provide design-build, cost-effective building solutions.

“Integrate has been a great partner for Metro MedSpa delivering the highest quality spaces with constant communication and completion of our projects ahead of schedule,” said Kate Schoemehl, owner of Metro MedSpa.

Metro MedSpa is a full-service medical spa providing laser hair removal, Botox, dermal fillers, medical grade facials and peels, microneedling, Coolsculpting Elite and various medical grade skincare.

Integrate constructed the 2,275-square-foot spa in St. Louis County with a Botox bar, retail space, waiting area, coffee/cocktail bar and private rooms for a variety of treatments. Appeasing customers’ senses of sight, sound and smell, Integrate also installed a scent and soundscape system, custom wallcoverings, custom resin artwork and neon signage. One of the more unique features of the waiting area are two round chairs that are suspended from the ceiling by chains.

The spa’s recently completed 3,500-square-foot second location follows the prototype design of the first location but expanded to accommodate a larger client base and scope of services.

The Town and Country location featurees additional injectable rooms, plus a larger Botox bar and retail space. It also incorporates a photo/confessional booth for clients to confess their ‘skin sins’ and an Augmented Reality space where clients can receive automated recommendations for skin treatments.