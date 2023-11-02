Integrate Construction Partners Donating Services to Build State-of-the-Art Kennels at The Women’s Safe House in St. Louis

General contractor Integrate Construction Partners (Integrate) broke ground Oct. 12 on a state-of-the-art kennel addition at The Women’s Safe House, a St. Louis-based non-profit organization that provides a safe haven for women and families — and soon their pets — fleeing domestic violence.

Integrate is donating its construction management fees and coordinating material and labor donations from several subcontractors for the project, which is also made possible by a $60,000 grant from Purina and its Purple Leash Project, private donations, and design services donated by the architect on the project, Lawrence Group.

“This project embodies the spirit of our community give-back initiative, Integrate Community, started in August 2023 to have a positive impact on the communities in which we build,” said Integrate President Scott Zola. “Centered around the three key items of charitable donation – monetary donations, donation of time both at the employee’s personal level and at the company level, and MBE/WBE business inclusion on our projects; I cannot be prouder to be involved in this project for The Women’s Safe House and the greater St. Louis community.”

According to The Women’s Safe House, 70% of domestic violence victims reported that their abuser threatened, harmed or killed their pet to control them, and 50% of domestic and sexual abuse victims remained in an abusive situation because they feared for their pet’s safety.

When completed, the organization’s Pet Safe House, one of the first in the St. Louis area, will provide an on-site, secure and climate-controlled kennel that will house up to eight pets at a time, and includes a small dog run for playtime.

Families staying at the shelter will be able to visit their pets throughout the day, with volunteer advocates taking care of their pets and providing veterinary care when needed.

“The women we serve are resilient, kind, and they are formidable. But they have been in dangerous situations with an abuser that can rob them of that resiliency, kindness, and strength,” according to statements from The Women’s Safe House. “Because they care so deeply about protecting their beloved pets, they often remain in abusive situations. The Pet Safe House changes that dynamic, allowing women, their children, and now their pets to live lives free of domestic abuse.”

Integrate plans to complete the kennel’s construction in December-early January.

Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, Integrate Construction Partners (Integrate) is a comprehensive construction company enhancing value through an integrated building process. Built upon nearly 20 years of experience, Integrate offers design-build, multisite project delivery, construction management, and general contracting services. The company was founded on the belief that good construction integrates with good design to deliver the best buildings – on time and within budget. For more information about Integrate Construction Partners, visit Integratecp.com.

Photo Above: The Integrate team breaks ground for a new pet kennel at The Women’s Safe House in St. Louis, MO.