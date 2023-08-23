Integrate Construction Partners Promotes Brett Hennings to Project Manager

Integrate Construction Partners proudly announces the promotion of Brett Hennings to Project Manager.

Integrate Construction Partners hired Hennings in January 2018 as a Project Engineer before promoting him to Project Manager in 2023. He had previously worked four years as a Project Engineer for architectural firm Lawrence Group.

In his new role as Project Manager, Hennings is responsible for negotiating contracts with external vendors, obtaining permits and licenses, planning construction operations, and managing the equipment, materials and workforce.

Hennings holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Construction Engineering from Iowa State University and a Master of Business Administration in Project Management from Lindenwood University.

Integrate Construction Partners President Scott Zola said, “Brett has been an invaluable resource to the Integrate team. I’m looking forward to the great things he will accomplish in his new role.”

Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, Integrate Construction Partners (Integrate) is a comprehensive construction company enhancing value through an integrated building process. Built upon nearly 20 years of experience, Integrate offers design-build, multisite project delivery, construction management, and general contracting services. The company was founded on the belief that good construction integrates with good design to deliver the best buildings – on time and within budget. For more information about Integrate Construction Partners, visit Integratecp.com.