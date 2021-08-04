Integrated Facility Services becomes 100% Employee-Owned

Integrated Facility Services (IFS), one of the largest St. Louis-based mechanical contractors, has completed the transaction to become 100% employee-owned through its newly created Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). The strategic decision made by the firm’s leadership reflects IFS’s values and actively showcases their commitment to employee fulfillment and successes. Under the ESOP, all eligible employees will earn a yearly allocation of stock, allowing them to earn ownership through their service. IFS employs more than 250 professional and trade team members at its headquarters in St. Louis and office in Columbia, Missouri.

“Our employees are what set us apart and now each employee is an owner and personally invested in the success of our projects and clients. The ESOP will help our team feel more empowered to make decisions and take action to create impactful change to address our clients’ needs and our firm’s goals,” said John Rundquist, IFS president.

Founded in 1966, IFS provides HVAC, plumbing, piping, fire protection and building automation services to clients throughout Illinois and Missouri. The announcement comes at the firm’s 55-year anniversary, following decades of continued expansion and growth. The move to an ESOP does not change the management structure of the privately owned firm.

“Employee-ownership is another aspect of our relationship-focused company culture, which is demonstrated each day in how we interact with our clients, on jobsites and with each other,” said Rundquist.



Integrated Facility Services (IFS) is a full-service HVAC, plumbing, piping, fire protection and building automation firm with more than 250 professional and trade employees. Established in 1966, IFS delivers integrated mechanical engineering and construction, installation, service and planned maintenance, and energy conservation solutions to ensure occupant comfort, improve efficiency and reduce operational costs. IFS is ranked among the top 100 HVAC contractors in the country by Contractor Magazine, was named a 2018 Midwest Top 50 Specialty Contractor by Engineering News-Record and is the fifth largest mechanical contractor in the St. Louis region, according to the St. Louis Business Journal. IFS serves clients in Missouri and Illinois, with offices in St. Louis and Columbia, MO. For more information, call (636) 680-2100 or (573) 442-6100 and visit www.intfs.com.

