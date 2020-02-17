Integrated Facility Services Completes $1.8 renovation at Masonic Complex of Missouri to Preserve Rare Artifacts

Integrated Facility Services (IFS) has completed a $1.8 million renovation of the Masonic Complex of Missouri in Columbia, MO. The project remedied erratic temperature swings and humidity issues in order to protect and preserve rare and one-of-a-kind Masonic artifacts housed at the museum located within the facility. IFS served as the prime contractor for the 10-month project, which also included constructing a separate storage area, upgrading the lighting and lighting controls system, renovating and replacing HVAC systems, and installing a new HVAC controls system.

The IFS team determined that the excessive humidity at the Masonic Complex was caused by an inefficient mechanical system design. IFS designed a new HVAC solution to maintain tight humidity and temperature requirements. All of the mechanical systems throughout the 50,000-square-foot, two-story facility were renovated or replaced. IFS’ Building Automation team designed and installed a new, 35-zone controls system that allowed for remote monitoring and improved efficiency, comfort and control. A vapor barrier was added around the perimeter of the top floor to prevent moisture and unconditioned air from entering the building.

Specialized equipment was used to meet the strict environmental requirements of the 50,000-square-foot Masonic Museum. The museum houses a range of exhibits that document the critical role the Masons played in shaping Missouri’s early history. Featured exhibits include Laura Ingalls Wilder’s gloves and a Harry S. Truman display.

Because the building was occupied 100 percent of the time, IFS used diligent project management and communication to complete the project on time and within budget.

Founded in 1889, the Masonic Home of Missouri is a non-profit charitable organization that provides assistance to members of the fraternity and children in need, statewide.

Integrated Facility Services (IFS) is a full-service HVAC, plumbing, piping, fire protection and building automation firm with more than 250 professional and trade employees. For more information, call (636) 680-2100 or (573) 442-6100 and visit www.intfs.com.