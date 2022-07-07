Integrated Facility Services Completes Upgrades at ELANTAS PDG Manufacturing Plant in Downtown St. Louis

Integrated Facility Services (IFS) has completed upgrades to increase capacity and modernize process equipment at the ELANTAS PDG manufacturing facility in Downtown St. Louis. The complex project involved the installation of a new chemical condenser to replace an aging process condenser. Used in the manufacturing of electrical wire insulation, the shell and tube chemical condenser transfers heat during the manufacturing process of one of the compounds required to manufacture wire insulation. IFS served as the prime contractor for the fast-track project, which was completed during a 10-day scheduled maintenance shutdown to avoid disruption to operations. Founded in 1919, St. Louis-based ELANTAS PDG is a global supplier of specialty resins for the electrical and electronic industries.

IFS constructed a rollable carriage to transport the new, 3,600-pound Rx-5 chemical condenser to the third floor of the ELANTAS PDG processing plant located at 5200 N. 2nd Street near the North Riverfront area of St. Louis. IFS fabricated and installed a 33-degree-angled support frame for increased drainability due to the viscosity of the material. The project also involved installing control valves as well as reconnecting all existing piping and adding new pipe insulation to the equipment.

Over the past 13 years, IFS has completed a number of other substantial process piping and HVAC projects for this ELANTAS PDG plant.

“It was an honor to again help ELANTAS PDG upgrade their manufacturing facility to enhance operations,” said Jerry Baumann, Industrial Account Representative at Integrated Facility Services. “This was a complex project on a tight timeline. We are proud of the innovation of our team that solved the most difficult aspect, which was rigging the heat exchanger onto an angled support frame and navigating it up to the third floor of the building.”

Integrated Facility Services (IFS) is a full-service HVAC, plumbing, piping, fire protection and building automation firm with more than 250 professional and trade employees. Established in 1966, IFS delivers integrated mechanical engineering and construction, installation, service and planned maintenance, and energy conservation solutions to ensure occupant comfort, improve efficiency and reduce operational costs. IFS is ranked among the top 100 HVAC contractors in the country by Contractor Magazine, is a Midwest Top 50 Specialty Contractor by Engineering News-Record and is the fifth largest mechanical contractor in the St. Louis region, according to the St. Louis Business Journal. IFS serves clients in Missouri and Illinois, with offices in St. Louis and Columbia, MO. For more information, call (636) 680-2100 or (573) 442-6100 and visit www.intfs.com.

Share this: Tweet



