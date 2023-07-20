IWR North America Expands Team with Addition of Brian Kelley as Virtual Design and Construction Manager

IWR North America, a leading building enclosure contractor with a rich history dating back to 1895, is thrilled to announce the hiring of Brian Kelley as Virtual Design and Construction Manager. In this pivotal role, Brian will contribute his extensive expertise in 3D modeling, BIM execution, and estimating data to enhance project efficiencies and support growth opportunities for IWR nationwide and locally.

“We are proud to welcome Brian Kelley to our team at IWR North America,” said Jim Haferkamp, Vice President of IWR North America. “Brian’s impressive background in the curtainwall business, combined with his proficiency in leveraging technology to streamline operations, will undoubtedly strengthen our position as an industry leader. His commitment to excellence and passion for process improvement align perfectly with our mission to deliver high-performing glazing, cladding, and screening systems.”

With 17 years of experience in the construction industry, specializing in metal and glass enclosures, Brian is proficient in designing, fabricating, and implementing cutting-edge technologies. Prior to joining IWR North America, he served as the Engineering Technology Manager at Enclos Corp., where he led a team responsible for all 3D fabrication modeling and BIM operations. He also played a key role in process development and utilized scripting to automate tasks, driving efficiency and accuracy across projects.

Throughout his career, Brian has contributed to numerous high-profile projects, showcasing his exceptional skills and expertise. Some of his notable achievements include VIA NY, a triangular-shaped apartment building on the Hudson River developed by Hunter Roberts, the iconic COMCAST II Tower at 1800 Arch Street in Philadelphia, NYU LANGONE Hospital in New York, Capital One Block A office building in Tysons, Va., and the Resnick Sustainability Center, a laboratory building for Caltech University in Pasadena, Calif.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Brian actively engages in industry initiatives and was recognized as a committee member of the Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGC MO) technology conference. His passion for leveraging code and scripts to automate tasks and eliminate human error has been instrumental in driving innovation within his field.

Outside of work, Brian enjoys spending quality time with his family and pursuing his hobbies, including fishing, camping, playing the guitar, and golfing.

IWR North America reaffirms its unwavering commitment to providing value-added solutions as a trusted single-source building enclosure partner. With the addition of Brian Kelley, we are poised to elevate our services to new heights, paving the way for unprecedented success.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., IWR North America is one of the longest-standing contractors in the nation, specializing in building enclosures since 1895. Today, IWR services its clients and communities from multiple locations. Through a strong focus on building façades, IWR has become an industry leader in high-performing glazing, cladding and screening systems. With design, fabrication and installation capabilities, IWR delivers value-added solutions as a single-source building enclosure partner. For more information, please visit www.iwr-na.com or call 314-633-4958.