IWR North America Makes Significant Additions to Project Management Team

Sullivan and Klein bring more than 50 years of experience to IWR

IWR North America, one of the longest-standing building enclosure contractors in the U.S., announces the additions of Bryan Sullivan and Brandon Klein to the project management team. Sullivan and Klein bring more than 50 years of project management experience to IWR.

“The additions of Bryan and Brandon will help take our talented project management team to another level,” said Todd Staley, president of IWR North America. “As one of the top single-sourcing building enclosure partners in the country, we want to ensure all of our projects are completed in a timely manner with the highest-quality work possible. As we continue to grow, bringing on Bryan and Brandon will be instrumental in IWR continuing to meet these high standards.”

Brian Sullivan

Sullivan has 40 years of experience in designing, detailing, manufacturing, fabricating and installing building facades, mostly involving unitized curtainwall applications. As a senior project manager at IWR, he will oversee risk and management of projects and provide timely approval of materials to ensure adherence to the project schedule.

Brandon Klein

As a project manager, Klein brings nearly 15 years of architectural and industrial experience to the IWR team. Previously, Klein led the architectural sheet metal department at a facility solutions company on the West Coast. Brandon’s technical background and management experience will be applied in his new role, where he will be responsible for managing project assets and resources for a variety of enclosure and architectural metal projects.

IWR North America is headquartered in St. Louis with a Southwest Division in the Dallas-suburb of Garland, Texas.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., IWR North America is one of the longest-standing contractors in the nation, specializing in building enclosures since 1895. Today, IWR services its clients and communities from multiple locations. Through a strong focus on building façades, IWR has become an industry leader in high-performing glazing, cladding and screening systems. With design, fabrication and installation capabilities, IWR delivers value-added solutions as a single-source building enclosure partner. For more information, please visit www.iwr-na.com or call 314-633-4958.

