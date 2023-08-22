IWR North America Welcomes Billy Marks as Prefabrication Manager

IWR North America is pleased to announce and welcome Billy Marks as Prefabrication Manager. With an impressive career spanning over 25 years in the construction industry, Billy brings a wealth of expertise and a passion for finding innovative and efficient ways to deliver exceptional results.

Throughout his career, Billy has held various key roles, including Prefabrication Manager, Chief Estimator, and Project Manager. He has established himself as a trusted building enclosure professional with a special focus on prefabrication.

“IWR North America is excited to welcome Billy Marks as our new Prefabrication Manager,” said Eric Youngblood, Vice President of IWR North America. “His exceptional track record and passion for pushing the boundaries of construction align perfectly with our commitment to being a true building enclosure partner for our clients. Billy’s expertise is sure to play a pivotal role in further strengthening our position as a building enclosure leader locally and nation-wide.”

Billy has been involved in many notable projects throughout his career, both with IWR North America and in his past roles. Some notable projects include the Covidien Pilot Plant in Webster Groves, Mo., the expansion of the University of Missouri Memorial East side football stadium in Columbia, Mo., and the University of Florida Malachowsky Data Center in Gainesville, Fla. These projects have been acknowledged within the industry with national awards and best-in-class recognitions.

Known for his problem-solving skills and collaborative approach, Billy is dedicated to helping his team succeed and building strong relationships with clients and project partners. As he anticipates collaborating on world-class projects, his passion for prefabrication and commitment to innovative methods align with IWR North America’s focus on delivering cutting-edge building enclosure solutions.

Bringing talented employees like Billy into the fold reaffirms IWR North America’s unwavering dedication to providing value-added solutions and exceeding client expectations. We look forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly have on our existing and future projects.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., IWR North America is one of the longest-standing contractors in the nation, specializing in building enclosures since 1895. Today, IWR serves its clients and communities from multiple locations. Through a strong focus on building façades, IWR has become an industry leader in high-performing glazing, cladding, and screening systems. With design, fabrication, and installation capabilities, IWR delivers value-added solutions as a single-source building enclosure partner. For more information, please visit www.iwr-na.com or call 314-633-4958.