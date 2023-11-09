Jason Hughes Elected President of Home Builders Association (HBA) of St. Louis & Eastern Missouri 

Jason Hughes, president of T.R. Hughes Homes, has been elected the 88th president of the Home Builders Association (HBA) of St. Louis & Eastern Missouri. Hughes has worked in many capacities within the home building industry for nearly three decades. “Participation in the HBA is vital to the home building industry. Serving as HBA President is humbling, an honor, and worthy of my time and effort,” Hughes said.

The HBA is a local trade association of nearly 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry.