Jeremiah Sheehan joins S. M. Wilson as Senior Project Manager

Jeremiah Sheehan of St. Louis, MO has joined S. M. Wilson & Co. as a Senior Project Manager. Sheehan is responsible for leadership, coordination and success of all client projects, including managing the project team, maintaining documentation and overseeing project finances. He will manage the renovation of a former Sears retail store in Springfield, Illinois for the Illinois Capital Development Board to construct offices for the Environmental Protection Agency and a lab for the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

Sheehan brings 41 years of experience in project management. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Vanderbilt University. He is LEED AP certified and earned the American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE) Healthcare Construction certificate, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Construction Quality Management for Contractors (CQM-C) certificate and has OSHA 30-Hour, Aerial Lifts, Scaffolding and Powder Actuated Tools training.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. Areas of expertise include K-12 education, commercial, healthcare and industrial projects. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.

Share this: Tweet



