Jim Cavallo Promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations and Marketing for Midas Hospitality

Jim Cavallo, a 30-year veteran of the hospitality industry, is taking the taking the reins of operations and marketing at St. Louis-based Midas Hospitality, a leading hotel management firm. Cavallo was promoted to senior vice president of operations and marketing for Midas Hospitality.

In his new position, Cavallo will lead all sales, revenue management, digital marketing, procurement, and hotel operational teams for Midas Hospitality. “Jim’s vast operations and managerial experience in the hospitality industry has been a great asset,” noted Linda Emmenegger, president, Midas Hospitality. “His industry knowledge and operational excellence approach will energize future growth for Midas Hospitality.”

Since 2006, St. Louis-based Midas Enterprises (www.midas.enterprises) is a fully integrated real estate group specializing in capital investment, construction, and hospitality management. Midas brings institutional quality real estate to income-focused investors through excellence in hotels, multi-family, and mixed-use developments. It leverages four divisions to build great communities in which to live and work. They include Midas Hospitality and Midas Development (www.midashospitality.com), Midas Capital (www.midas.capital), and Midas Construction (www.midas.build).