Jim Driscoll Joins Kadean Construction as Director of Preconstruction

Kadean Construction is pleased to announce that Jim Driscoll has joined company’s St. Louis headquarters as Director of Preconstruction. He will be responsible for the overall development of construction planning, design and strategies for negotiated and design-build project opportunities that meet the client’s vision, expectations, and budget for each project prior to the start of construction work.

Driscoll has more than 15 years of experience leading true design-build commercial and industrial construction projects across multiple markets. He most recently worked as Director of Operations at Echelon Constructors.

“Jim brings a highly focused strategic and innovative approach to our negotiated and design-build opportunities at the local and national levels,” said Mike Eveler, President of Kadean Construction. “His analytical methodology and deep experience across all areas of project planning and management will strengthen our ability to turn project concepts into realities and ensure that the transition from preconstruction to construction continues the seamless Kadean tradition.”

Driscoll is a licensed Professional Engineer and a LEED Accredited Professional. He graduated from the University of Missouri – Rolla with a B.S. in Civil Engineering.

Kadean Construction is a 60-year-old design-build focused commercial construction company specializing in pre-construction, construction management and general contracting services at the local, regional and national level in the industrial, healthcare, multifamily, cannabis, hospitality & entertainment, institutional, food & beverage and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.kadean.com.