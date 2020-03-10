JLL Expands to Include Project and Development Services

Commercial real estate brokerage firm JLL is expanding its line of business services with the recent addition of Jeff Arbuckle as senior project manager.

Arbuckle previously worked in JLL’s Chicago office, where he managed projects throughout a variety of industries, including retail, food and beverage, industrial, high-end residential, and education. Most recently, Arbuckle was a program manager for United Airlines in the North Airfield Program, which is a redevelopment of United’s facilities at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, comprised of five ground-up buildings totaling 400,000 square feet and 1 million square feet of aircraft apron. He also worked with United Airlines to renovate and develop 60 United Clubs around the U.S. with a few international locations.

“Jeff’s extensive construction management experience and creative vision are a tremendous asset to JLL and to our clients, who we continually look for ways to better serve,” said David Steinbach, managing director of JLL’s St. Louis office. “With the addition of Jeff, it allows us to offer clients brokerage, property management, valuation and advisory services, and project development divisions all under one roof.”

JLL Project and Development Services is a leader in the development, design, construction and branding of commercial real estate projects for the world’s most prominent corporations, educational institutions, public jurisdictions, healthcare organizations, industrial facilities, retailers, hotels, sports facilities and real estate owners. Ranked No. 2 in Building Design + Construction’s 2018 Construction Management Giants survey and No. 6 on Engineering News-Record’s 2018 list of Top 100 Construction Management-for-Fee Firms, JLL’s project management team comprises 6,000 project managers across 56 countries and is actively managing $45 billion under construction.