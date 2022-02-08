John Iffland Promoted to Product Specialist at WINCO Window Company

WINCO Window Company, a St. Louis-based manufacturer of architectural and commercial aluminum windows and doors, is pleased to announce that John Iffland has been promoted to Product Specialist, with an emphasis on technical sales of specialized products. Iffland’s current focus is Transira™ Window Solutions, a new energy-saving, security-ensuring window featuring two technologies in one product: An automated shade that is integral to the window, containing the shade between pieces of glass. This new product works in both new construction as a stand alone product or in existing buildings as an upgrade to the windows..

Iffland’s primary responsibilities are to work with building owners and facility managers to identify whether WINCO’s Transira™ Window Solutions would be a good fit for their window system needs. As this is a new product for WINCO, Iffland is fully immersed in the product’s technology and performance advantages. Because of this, Iffland does not have a specific sales territory, but rather, he works with WINCO’s local sales reps in key target markets.

“I have two goals with this new position,” explains Iffland. “First, I would like to work with building owners with high energy consumption buildings that we can get in and really make a difference.”

This goal aligns with the current push by building owners and facilities managers to find more efficient ways to reduce energy use. Iffland’s second goal is to help change the way people interact with their environment and the buildings they spend a significant portion of their lives in.

“I truly believe that we have a unique opportunity to both improve people’s daily lives and reduce a building’s energy load at the same time,” says Iffland. “That’s what gets me excited about Transira™.”

Iffland has been with WINCO Window Company for almost four years. He started with an internship called St. Louis Centers for Advanced Professional Studies (STL CAPS), whereby high school students learn directly from business and industry professionals. Prior to his promotion to Product Specialist, Iffland almost exclusively worked on the development and automation side of Transira™, providing him with a greater understanding of the system, its capabilities, and how it is possible for something as simple as a window to integrate into a constantly growing technological field to improve buildings.

Iffland studied mechanical engineering at both St Louis Community College and Missouri S&T.

For more information about Iffland or the Transira™ Window Solutions, contact WINCO Window Company at (314) 725-8088 or visit www.wincowindow.com.

