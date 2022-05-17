John P. Smith Returns to Tarlton as Manager of Estimates

Tarlton Corp., a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, hired John P. Smith, CPE, as manager of estimates to oversee the heavy civil and industrial market. In this role, John is responsible for working with the project director and project managers to coordinate preconstruction and estimating efforts from concept through construction.

Smith rejoins Tarlton with an additional 10 years of industry experience, totaling 37 in the industry and 22 with Tarlton. He worked for Tarlton from 1989 to 2011 and contributed to many of Tarlton’s notable projects during that time. As manager of estimating, he worked for clients including Ameren Missouri, Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, Nordstrom, Saint Louis Art Museum, and Washington University in St. Louis.

Smith has worked in the construction industry as a certified professional estimator since 2008. In addition, he has been president of the American Society of Professional Estimators St. Louis Metro Chapter since 2016, also serving in that capacity in 2001–2002. He was named General Contractor Employee of the Year by the ASA-Midwest Council in 2002.

About Tarlton

Having celebrated its 75th year in business in 2021, Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction and construction solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and nonprofit, industrial and power and energy markets. The Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and maintenance. Tarlton has completed many landmark St. Louis projects and is committed to improving lives through inclusive construction, civic engagement, and service to others.

