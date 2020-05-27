Jon Huber Named Aschinger Director of Operations

Aschinger Communications proudly announces that Jon Huber has been named Director of Operations. Jon Huber was previously a Project Manager at Aschinger Communications and has been with the company for 15 years.

As Director of Operations, Huber is responsible for the overall manpower and project management leading to successful project completion, from planning through close of job. In addition, he has a key leadership role working on new client development. Huber will focus on the achievement of customer satisfaction, business growth and long-term account goals in line with the company vision and values.

“Huber’s field experience, problem-solving capabilities, patience and commitment to success are key to his ability to deeply connect with others to determine solutions in the best interest of our clients and our people. He is an important part of our success and our future,” said Aschinger Communications President, Scott Aschinger, PE, RCDD.

Huber brings 23 years of experience solving clients’ low voltage challenges. He joined Aschinger Communications in 2004, spending 12 years as a Systems Technician and 3 years as Project Manager. Previously, he worked 8 years as a phone system technician at Lucent Technologies / AVAYA