Joseph D. Palumbo and Branden S. Stein Promoted to Partner at Carmody MacDonald P.C.

Joseph D. Palumbo

Palumbo is in the firm’s business/transactional practice group and focuses on banking and finance, real estate, and corporate law. Joe works closely with lenders of all sizes and assists them with a variety of financing matters. He also has experience counseling corporate clients on a variety of business matters as well as working with developers and managing real estate matters. He earned his law degree from the University of Missouri – Columbia in 2013 and joined Carmody MacDonald in 2019.

Brandon Stein

Stein is in the firm’s litigation practice group and focuses on commercial litigation and complex civil litigation. He assists clients with commercial and contract disputes and has also expanded his practice into receivership matters. He earned his law degree from Northwestern University in Chicago in 2014 and joined Carmody MacDonald in 2021.

“Joe and Branden are valuable assets to their clients and to the firm as a whole,” said Dave Stoeberl, a managing partner at Carmody MacDonald. “They are dedicated to client success and skilled in handling the most challenging of legal situations.”



Carmody MacDonald is a St. Louis-based law firm with 59 attorneys focused on establishing close relationships with clients, serving as valued counselors, and providing exceptional service. The firm is committed to providing all clients with the highest quality of legal services, whether they are small businesses, large corporations, individuals, or families.