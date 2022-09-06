Josh Skeeters joins Wiegmann Associates as Mechanical Revit Designer

Josh Skeeters of St. Peters, MO has joined Wiegmann Associates as a Mechanical Revit Designer. He is responsible for building information modeling (BIM), creating and managing project data as well as assisting engineers in the design process. Skeeters started as an intern with Wiegmann Associates. He holds an associate’s degree in Building Systems Engineering Technology from Ranken Technical College.

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries, including senior living, food and beverage distribution, warehouse, healthcare, commercial and industrial. Wiegmann also provides 24-hour preventative maintenance programs and service in the St. Louis region. Wiegmann is ranked among the top 50 specialty contractors in the Midwest by Engineering News-Record and the largest mechanical contractors by the St. Louis Business Journal. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.

