Joyce Morgan Promoted to Director of Finance at Mia Rose Holdings

St. Louis-based real estate developer Mia Rose Holdings (MRH) has promoted Joyce Morgan to Director of Finance. Morgan was made a partner at Mia Rose Holdings last year. In her Director of Finance role, she oversees the firm’s long-term financial health and growth and is responsible for establishing financial strategies, overseeing all accounting operations, managing accounts payable and receivable, producing financial reports and analyzing budgets.

Morgan brings 25 years of construction industry experience. She previously was property manager at Mia Rose Holdings’ Timber Ridge multifamily complex in Hillsboro, Missouri where she is a co-owner.

Mia Rose Holdings LLC (MRH) is a Chesterfield, MO-based commercial real estate development company that actively acquires and develops real estate to support the needs and vision of local communities. For more information about Mia Rose Holdings, visit www.miaroseholdings.com.

Share this: Tweet



