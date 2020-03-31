Justin Eilermann of IMPACT Strategies Completes AGCMO Leadership Academy

Justin Eilermann, Project Manager for IMPACT Strategies, recently completed the AGC of Missouri Leadership Academy. After being nominated by Craig Spidle, Director of Construction Operations for IMPACT Strategies, Eilermann was chosen by an AGC selection committee to complete the course. This five-month course consisted of roughly 20 students and was taught by Ken Bradford, author of Fearless & Persuasive Speaking. It focused on building awareness and proficiency in business and developing skills that will translate into strong project team leadership. Eilermann is a 2006 graduate of Ranken Technical College with a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Technology and joined the IMPACT Strategies Team in December of 2018. Mark Hinrichs, President of IMPACT Strategies, said, “We are very proud of Justin and his accomplishments. He is a great asset to our team and our clients.” -EndIMPACT Strategies IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets. To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com or call 618-394-8400 or 314-646-8400.