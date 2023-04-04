Justin Kohlman, P.E., Named President of St. Louis-Based Schaeffer Electric Co.

Timothy Chettle Moves to CEO of 88-year-old Electrical Contracting Company

One of the St. Louis area’s oldest electrical contracting companies has announced new leadership. Justin Kohlman, P.E., has been named president of Schaeffer Electric Co., succeeding Timothy Chettle who will serve as chief executive officer. Founded in 1935, Schaeffer has grown to become one of the region’s leading residential, commercial and industrial electrical contractors. Schaeffer is an employee-owned company that reported revenues of $25.5 million in 2021 and employs 96.

“Since joining Schaeffer in 2011, Justin has pushed the company to evolve in all areas of business,” noted Chettle. “From accounting and technology to BIM and estimating systems, he has been a part of each transformation. After taking over the estimating department in 2016, the company has grown 20% in overall revenue and continues to take on larger, more complex projects.”

Schaeffer is an IBEW-signatory contractor and performs a broad array of complex projects. Most recently that includes:

Electrical and communications installations for the new KMOV-TV headquarters in Maryland Heights, Mo.

headquarters in Maryland Heights, Mo. Smart parking garages for Mercy , SSM SLU Hospital and Washington University

, and A data center expansion for Verizon in Downtown St. Louis

The new Rehabilitation Hospital for Mercy on its South St. Louis County campus

on its South St. Louis County campus Medium voltage loop work along with power and lighting for the Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Park’s animal barns in north St. Louis County

The Streets of Caledonia medical office building for SSM Health in O’Fallon, Mo.

Kohlman has orchestrated industrial electrical projects for nearly 20 years. He is actively involved in the electrical industry serving the board of directors St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) and chairing the NECA management development committee. Kohlman earned degrees in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Missouri – Columbia.

Kohlman will be supported by a leadership team that includes Senior Vice President David

Bradley and vice presidents, Carolyn Conboy and Michael Lucas. As CEO, Chettle will remain on the Schaeffer board of directors and help guide the leadership team.

Schaeffer Electric was founded during the Great Depression by Carl Schaeffer, who initially ran the business out of his Soulard home. He was succeeded by his son Gerald in 1969. Daniel Schaeffer succeeded his father, Gerald, as the third generation of owner in 1990. Chettle became the first “non-Schaeffer” to lead the company in 2011 after joining the firm in 1990. The firm is headquartered at 4667 Green Park Rd in South St. Louis County.