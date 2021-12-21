Kadean Construction Adds Three New Professionals to St. Louis Headquarters

Kadean Construction has added three professionals in the design-build contractor’s St. Louis headquarters, including a newly created human resources position, to support the company’s continued growth. Ryan Grass has joined Kadean as Project Manager, Jacob Davis as Senior Project Engineer and Sarah Farias as Human Resources Administrator. Kadean also added three additional professionals in its Kansas City office and was recently ranked the 12th fastest growing company between 2018 and 2020 by the St. Louis Business Journal.

Ryan Grass

Grass will be responsible for all aspects of a project and has provided project engineering and management working on large scale projects around the country. He has ten years of professional experience and holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Missouri – Columbia.

Jacob Davis

Davis will assist in preconstruction efforts to secure new clients for Kadean. He has five years of professional experience and holds a BS in Construction & Project Management from Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville.

Sarah Farias

Farias will focus on hiring talented new people and fills a new position created at Kadean due to the company’s continued growth. She holds a BA in Communications and Advertising from Universidade Salgado de Oliveria in Recife, Brazil.

Kadean Construction is a 58-year-old design-build focused commercial construction company specializing in pre-construction, construction management and general contracting services at the local, regional and national level in the industrial, healthcare, multifamily, cannabis, science & technology, institutional, food & beverage and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.kadean.com.

