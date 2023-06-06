Kadean Construction Celebrating 60th Year with Record $340 Million in Annual Revenues

Kadean Construction is generating record levels of new and repeat business in 2023 as the commercial design/build contractor celebrates 60 years of successful project deliveries that are building longstanding customer relationships. Annual revenues have grown by more than 400 percent over the past five years — from $67.5 million in 2018 to $340 million in 2022 — by delivering more and larger industrial, manufacturing, healthcare, multifamily, cannabis, institutional, and other commercial-related design/build projects in the St. Louis, Kansas City and Philadelphia markets and 20 states nationwide.

“Our growth is fueled by our ability to envision each project through the eyes of our clients,” said Mike Eveler, President of Kadean Construction. “By coupling our in-house design and architectural team with our talented group of construction experts, we guide our projects from idea to reality for all construction consumers willing to have a genuine experience with real people. We pride ourselves on developing trustworthy relationships with the local and national subcontractor communities to ensure projects are planned and executed with qualified teams.”

Over the past 10 years, Kadean has notably expanded its healthcare sector work, primarily through the construction and/or renovation of more than 40 outpatient Ambulatory Surgery Centers in 14 states.

The majority of Kadean’s revenue growth in recent years has come through significant expansion of its industrial and manufacturing sector work in St. Louis, Kansas City, and the Northeast Region of the United States, including the construction of approximately 45 facilities, totaling more than 15 million square feet. This includes the company’s largest project to date, a 1.2 million square foot FedEx Ground hub build-to-suit, fully automated facility currently underway in Fairless Hills, PA.

“We are building more local and geographic partnerships with our loyal customers, which now comprise approximately 75 percent of our current business and revenue growth,” Eveler said. “Our philosophy is that we’ll travel anywhere with a client that shares the same common values as we do, without compromising our ability to provide a top-notch experience. Our people become a trusted partner by focusing on teamwork and transparency through all stages of the project, and by ultimately making a tough environment easy for our clients.”

Based in St. Louis, Kadean opened its Kansas City office in 2018 after handling an increasing amount of work in that market over the past ten years. Today both offices support the contractor’s growing local and national project base, and the firm recently opened an East Coast office to support its growing base of industrial work in that region. Earlier this year, Kadean moved into a larger headquarters location in St. Louis.

“Another key to our success is the high priority we place on mentoring future leaders internally and investing in the staff resources and internal capabilities needed to support continued growth,” Eveler added. “Our legacy of mentoring and internal preparation was begun many years ago by our chairman Gary Frossard. Today we can dive deep into the details of complex projects and deliver a trusted, reliable, and valuable construction experience. This is a foundational trademark for Kadean.”

In St. Louis, BJC HealthCare has been a long-time customer for Kadean, with projects ranging from hospital renovations and outpatient facilities construction to significant work on the Campus Renewal Project, a long-term program to transform the Washington University Medical Campus (WUMC) through new construction and renovations. Kadean has also played a major role in the construction of the Fenton Logistics Park in recent years, where it is currently constructing the third of three buildings for 1st Phorm’s headquarters relocation and expansion.

In Kansas City, Kadean’s prominent success has come through the construction of industrial and manufacturing facilities, primarily at the KCI Intermodal Business Centre near Kansas City International Airport. Over the last nine years, Kadean has managed the construction of seven buildings, totaling over 2.5 million square feet of new distribution and manufacturing for the region. In addition, Kadean is currently managing three new industrial buildings at Lee’s Summit Commerce Center, totaling over 800,000 square feet in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

In the Northeastern United States region, Kadean has completed 3.3 million square feet of distribution and manufacturing facilities in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Rhode Island since 2021 worth more than $164.8 million. The contractor also has an additional 4 million square feet of distribution, manufacturing, and spec warehouse projects now under construction worth more than $288 million in Pennsylvania and Virginia.

For more information on Kadean, visit www.kadean.com.