Kadean Construction Doubles Revenue $151 Million in 2020

Becoming Large Contractor and Adding Strategic Talent

Kadean Construction has experienced rapid growth over the past two years, with annual revenues more than doubling to $151 million in 2020. Much of the growth is the result of expanding the contractor’s service footprint well beyond the Midwest by leveraging a customized in-house design-build project delivery process that is successfully leading clients through their projects and building lasting relationships. Most of Kadean’s business has come from new and repeat clients in the industrial, healthcare, multifamily and cannabis markets.

To sustain this growth, Kadean has made strategic additions to its staff, including seven new professionals to its St. Louis and Kansas City offices. It has also created a new eight-person leadership team consisting of a past principal, current partners, project directors and a business development strategist. This team’s focus is to strategize and foster the responsible growth of Kadean.

“Our theme for this year is ‘building bigger’. We have evolved from a small Midwestern contractor to a larger contractor with national reach and a depth of talent to support continued growth,” said Mike Eveler, President of Kadean Construction. “In addition to completing more than $479 million in projects in ten different states since 2015, we have been nominated for General Contractor of the Year for 2021 in the large contractor category by the American Subcontractors Association – Midwest Council. Our growth has been built on our comprehensive design-build services coupled with a high level of client teamwork and collaboration based on fearless communication.”

Strategic senior leadership additions include Cameron Denison as Project Director in St. Louis and Jeff Yartz as Senior Project Manager in Kansas City. Denison has over 20 years of experience in engineering and project management and has managed projects in the retail, healthcare, education and laboratory and pharmaceutical markets. Yartz has more than 20 years of experience in construction and project management with demonstrated expertise in healthcare and educational building construction, including preconstruction and design-build services.

In addition to Denison and Yartz, Aaron Retherford was added as Kadean’s Executive Leader for the execution of Growth and Business Development across all offices and future expansion efforts. Aaron focuses on building relationships and developing plans to execute strategic growth initiatives, which includes expanding work with current clients and pursuing national clients in new markets. Retherford also helps market and execute Kadean’s Design-Build and Virtual Design & Construction (VDC) capabilities.

Kadean’s total staff of 60 employees now includes 17 Project Managers and 18 Superintendents plus Business Development, Marketing, Safety and VDC expertise that has expanded during the last 24 months.

“Our depth and expertise enable us to deliver a trusted and reliable construction partnership on larger projects where our focus is leading a project delivery process while

building lasting relationships with all stakeholders,” Eveler added.

ABOUT KADEAN

Kadean Construction is a 58-year-old design-build focused commercial construction company specializing in pre-construction, construction management and general contracting services at the local, regional and national level in the industrial, healthcare, multifamily, cannabis, science & technology, institutional, food & beverage and commercial markets.

