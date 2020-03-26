Kadean Construction Moving Toward April 30 Completion of 1st Phorm HQ in Fenton

By KERRY L. SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

Fenton-based Kadean Construction is completing nutrition supplements and athletics apparel manufacturer 1st Phorm’s new headquarters in the location of the former Chrysler plant.

Kadean Construction Project Director Travis Mulder said the 185,590-square-foot, $11.6 million project is expected to wrap up in late April. The building will house more than 400 employees and consolidates several 1st Phorm locations that are currently in South St. Louis County (in Green Park Industrial Court) into this singular facility within Fenton Logistics Park. The project broke ground in late June 2019.

“This is a world-class build-to-suit facility,” said Mulder, noting that the new space allows for 1st Phorm’s future growth. Office and warehousing space, space for company sales representatives and coaches, customer service reps and warehouse employees is all included in the layout.

“Since 1st Phorm hosts visits from athletes whom the company is seeking to sign on to market its brand, the features of the new space that athletes will use were of paramount importance in terms of design and construction,” Mulder said. “We’d describe the locker rooms, showers and bathrooms within the gym as Mizzou-style. It’s truly a top-of-the-line workout facility,” he added, noting that the new headquarters’ full gym has a full-size basketball court with a wood floor.

A 100-plus-seat media room is also part of the new building’s layout. Mulder said the space will be used to present, train and speak to large internal and external audiences via videoconferences, podcasts and more.

Two of the four large executive offices which are located on the mezzanine level are equipped with full-height glass walls and doors to provide executives, overlooking the gym.

An expansive lobby adorned with the company’s branding. Oversized doors on the front of the building will accommodate entrance of a high-end racecar that will reside in the lobby, also bearing the 1st Phorm logo. Two large break rooms to accommodate employee recreational activities are also within the building’s footprint.

Kadean Construction is the general contractor for both the construction of the building shell and the tenant improvements. Other project partners include: U.S. Capital Development (owner); M+H Architects (designer); Stock & Associates (engineer); and subcontractors including O. J. Laughlin Plumbing Co.; Reinhold Electric Inc.; Wiegmann Associates (HVAC); Excel Fire Protection; Fenix Construction (concrete); Atlas Iron Works, Inc. (structural steel); Square Up Builders, LLC (carpentry); Wies Drywall Construction; Leach Painting Co. and Flooring Systems Inc.