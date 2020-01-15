Kadean Construction Nominated For ‘General Contractor Of The Year’ By Midwest Subcontractor Trade Association

Kadean Construction, one of the fastest growing companies in the greater St. Louis region, has been nominated for the General Contractor of the Year 2020 by the American Subcontractors Association (ASA) Midwest Council.

Kadean is proud to have been nominated for the award over a dozen times and for winning the award in 2018, 2017, 2009, 2008, 2003 and 2001.

“We are extremely proud to once again be nominated because it recognizes our dedication to working closely with our subcontractors, who we view as trusted partners,” said Mike Eveler, president of Kadean Construction. “Our strong relationships with our subcontractors have been a big part of our company’s success for more than 50 years.”

The award will be presented at the ASA Midwest Council’s 27th Annual Disco Ball Awards Gala, which will be at the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, March 28. In addition to the General Contractor of the Year Awards, there will also be awards given for the following: GC Employee Recognition Awards, Outstanding MEP Subcontractors, Outstanding Specialty Subcontractors, Outstanding Service Provider/Supplier and ASA Safety Awards.

“The entire ASA Midwest Council is honored to acknowledge Kadean as one of the best general contractors in St. Louis at our 27th annual awards gala,” said Susan Winkelmann, ASA Midwest Council Chapter Executive Director.

The subcontractor members of the ASA nominate and select a “General Contractor of the Year” based on the contractor’s bid ethics, safety policy, job supervision, subcontractor relations, payment practices, scheduling coordination, administrative procedures and equitable contract provisions.

Kadean Construction specializes in pre-construction, design-build, construction management, and general contracting. It currently has healthcare, senior living, commercial and light industrial construction projects underway in Missouri, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Kansas.

The American Subcontractors Association (ASA) Midwest Council is a construction trade association made up of quality specialty contractors and suppliers serving the construction industry and the community in the greater St. Louis area and Southern Illinois for the past 50 years.

The Midwest Council’s purpose is to improve the construction process through active participation in education, advocacy and collaboration.