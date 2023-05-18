Kadean Construction Opening New Philadelphia Office with $288 Million of Industrial Projects Underway

Kadean Construction has opened a new office in Philadelphia to support the design/build contractor’s fast-growing base of logistics and industrial construction projects in the Northeast Region of the country.

The St. Louis-based contractor has completed 3.3 million square feet of distribution and manufacturing facilities in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Rhode Island since 2021 worth more than $164.8 million. Kadean also has an additional 4 million square feet of distribution, manufacturing, and spec warehouse projects now under construction worth more than $288 million in Pennsylvania and Virginia, including the 1.2 million FedEx Ground hub in Fairless Hills, PA.

The new Philadelphia office will be led by Steven Judge, Director, a 17-year Pennsylvania-area project executive with extensive design/build and development experience. He currently leads a staff of two project managers and two project engineers, with more anticipated to join the office by the end of 2023.

Kadean’s staff moved into its new office at 200 Lindenwood Drive in the Lindenwood Corporate Center in Malvern, PA, in mid-May. The office includes 3,700 square feet of newly renovated space adjacent to indoor and outdoor amenities including a café and lounge areas.

“Kadean was introduced to the Northeast Region in late 2020 by way of a national key client,” said Mike Eveler, President of Kadean Construction. “Since then, we’ve secured more than 12 projects, with 80% of that work performed in the state of Pennsylvania. We’ve taken a methodical approach to further vetting out the local market, resulting in our full commitment to open the Malvern office. We anticipate growing this office to $250 million in annual revenue by 2027 with support from approximately 20 professional staff.”

“With more than $150 million in backlog, we’re confident we have the financial stability to invest in talented individuals to help us build a long-lasting future in the Northeast Region,” said Judge, Director at Kadean. “Our vision is to create a motivated work environment where our talented people can build upon our relationship-driven, design-build expertise.”

Philadelphia is the third full-service office operated by Kadean. Based in St. Louis, Kadean opened its Kansas City office in 2018 after handling an increasing amount of work in that market over the past ten years. Today both offices support the contractor’s growing local and national project base of industrial, healthcare, multifamily, cannabis, institutional, and other commercial design/build projects spread across 20 states. Earlier this year, Kadean moved into a larger headquarters location in St. Louis.

Kadean is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2023 with record levels of business from new and repeat customers. Annual revenues have grown by more than 400 percent over the past five years — from $67.6 million in 2018 to $340 million in 2022.

For more information on Kadean, visit www.kadean.com.