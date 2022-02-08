Kadean Expands Industrial Portfolio With 15 Logistics Facilities Now Under Contruction Nationally Worth $327 Million

Kadean Construction has significantly expanded its industrial sector work over the past year with $327 million of new logistics facilities projects now underway totaling more than 6.7 million square feet at 15 locations around the country. The 15 projects include five new facilities in the St. Louis area, three in the Kansas City area, four in Pennsylvania and one each in Maryland, Rhode Island, and Virginia. They are all scheduled for completion this year.

These 15 industrial projects are large, Class-A warehouse and distribution facilities incorporating sustainable design and construction features. Most facilities feature a structural steel frame, concrete tilt-up walls, thick reinforced concrete floors, high ceilings, dock positions, parking stalls for trailers and cars and drive-up ramp dock doors for vehicle access into the building.

“We have significantly expanded our industrial work footprint thanks to our in-house design-build project delivery process that is successfully leading our clients through their projects and building lasting relationships with us,” said Mike Eveler, President of Kadean Construction. “Most of this industrial work comes from repeat customers that look to our depth of talent and experience to deliver comprehensive design-build services coupled with a high level of client teamwork and collaboration based on fearless communication.”

Kadean is growing rapidly, with annual revenues increasing by 106 percent to $160 million between 2018 and 2021 and an additional 113 percent increase to $350 million expected in 2022. Much of this growth is attributable to the company’s resounding success in the industrial sector.

“We have achieved this sustained growth in the industrial sector and company-wide by investing heavily in our talent and technology resources,” Eveler added. “Our theme is Building Bigger, and we are now well positioned to continue expanding our industrial footprint throughout the Midwest and beyond by utilizing strategic advantages for our clients.”

ABOUT KADEAN

Kadean Construction is a 59-year-old design-build focused commercial construction company specializing in pre-construction, construction management and general contracting services at the local, regional and national level in the industrial, healthcare, multifamily, cannabis, science & technology, institutional, food & beverage and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.kadean.com.

